Panel seeks details of waterlogged areas in Gurugram

GURUGRAM

09 September 2020 23:39 IST

Committee set up to prepare drainage plan to submit report by September 30

A ten-member committee constituted to prepare a drainage plan for the city after instances of flooding last month has sought details of waterlogging-prone areas from the respective councillors and residents’ welfare associations. The committee will submit a detailed report by September 30.

The committee members, in its first meeting, decided that as a first step all the waterlogging-prone areas need to be identified for which the councillors and RWAs have been requested to provide information along with solutions by September 14. The committee will also take suggestions from the local residents. After the points are identified, the committee members, along with the municipal officials and area councillors, will conduct site visits to assess the feasibility of proposed solutions. The committee also discussed repairing and construction of rainwater harvesting structures and storm water drains and channelising water to nearby ponds, among others, as possible solutions.

Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Jaspreet Kaur, chaired the meeting. The committee, comprising five councillors and as many municipal officials, was constituted by Mayor Madhu Azad on September 4. Besides Ms. Kaur, the committee includes Senior Town Planner Sanjeev Mann and Chief Engineer Raman Sharma, among others.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the order, the committee can also use voluntary services of experts and engineers having experience in dealing with drainage issues in urban areas and co-ordinate with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, National Highways Authority of India and DLF officials for finalising the report.