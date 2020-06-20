Panel recommends price cap on isolation beds

New Delhi

20 June 2020

Pvt. hospitals can charge between ₹8,000 and ₹18,000 a day

A Home Ministry committee has recommended capping the price of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals between ₹8,000 and ₹18, 000 per day. Currently, the cost per day ranges from ₹24,000- ₹54,000.

A statement issued by the Home Ministry said that as per directions given by Home Minister, Amit Shah, in a series of meetings over the last few days in regard to COVID-19 situation in Delhi, house-to-house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi has been completed in which a total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed.

Increased testing

As many as 7,040 people have been tested in 193 rapid antigen detection testing centres. Testing will continue with increased numbers in coming days, the Home Ministry said. A total of 27,263 testing samples have been collected from June 15-17 against the daily collection, which varied between 4,000-4,500 earlier.

“A committee under Dr. V.K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog to fix rates charged by private hospitals in Delhi for 60% beds for COVID-19 patients in various categories has recommended a range from ₹8,000-₹10,000 per day [including PPE and medicines], ₹13,000-₹15,000 per day [including PPE and medicines] and ₹15,000-₹18,000 per day [including PPE and medicines] for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilators and ICUs with ventilators respectively for all private hospitals [depending on whether the private hospital is NABH accredited or not],” the statement said.