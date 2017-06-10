Panel proposes to start 2 new courses

Delhi University’s (DU) Standing Committee on Academic Affairs on Friday gave its approval to launch two new courses: a five-year integrated course in journalism and a post-graduate diploma course in cyber security, from this academic session.

A nod was also given to set up a ‘School of Transnational Affairs’ — a forum for intellectuals and academics. “The think-tank will be interdisciplinary and deal with subjects such as social, political, economics and security,” Standing Committee member Nachiketa Singh said.

Need final approval

The panel’s decisions will now need a nod from the Academic Council and the Executive Council.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi had last year proposed the introduction of a five-year integrated course in journalism.

“In the previous academic council meeting, the V-C had mooted the idea of the courses. Though nothing concrete was known to us, he had set up committees of experts on cyber security and journalists to work on the syllabus and course content, which are now ready,” said Singh