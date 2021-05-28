Panel formed to prepare for third wave

The Delhi government on Thursday formed a committee on Thursday for preparing a “Third Wave Action Plan” for augmenting healthcare infrastructure.

“The committee will assess the present status and projected requirement of the different vertical of health infrastructure like hospitals, oxygen plants, drug supplies etc. and prepare an action plan for the third wave,” an order issued by the health department said.

The order said that all under construction Delhi government hospitals should be ready for operations with staff and equipment so that these facilities can be used as ICU facilities for critical patients.

The action plan has to include, supply chain management of crucial services, especially oxygen and critical drugs such as Tocilizumab and Remdesivir.

“Preparation of detailed plan of action to estimate the number of beds [isolation, oxygen, ICU, etc.] required in the city, additional equipment required, where these equipment and materials will be sourced from [identification of temporary/permanent sourcing],” the order said about the action plan.

“Ensure that all the large hospital facilities wherever possible must have their own oxygen generation plants which can serve their oxygen needs. All Delhi government hospitals must have provision for piped oxygen for all their supply of oxygen beds, adequate numbers of cylinders, concentrators and any other associated equipment,” the order said.

There will be a cadre of 10,000 trained “paramedical volunteers”, along the lines of civil defence volunteers.

Another expert committee was also formed to “devise management strategy for mitigation” of third wave of COVID-19, as per an order.

The committee has to analyse the data trends, experiences of other cities across the globe and conduct modelling exercises to foresee and predict the onset of COVID-19 waves and the changes and mutations to virus, the order said.

“Devise a plan for mitigating the impact of the third wave and preparation required for the specialised needs of children of the city,” the order said.