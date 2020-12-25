‘Panel for reducing number of reserved ICU beds’

New Delhi

25 December 2020 01:48 IST

It will create availability in pvt. hospitals for non-COVID critical care, govt. tells HC

The city government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that an expert committee has recommended reducing from 80% to 60% the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the Capital.

The decision taken on Wednesday by the De-escalation Committee (COVID-19) which was constituted to assess the current position of hospital admissions and discharges and recommend reduction in the number of beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

The Delhi government said the panel has recommended that de-escalation may be carried out in a graded manner, preferably in Delhi government and private sector hospitals but not in Central government hospitals.

“The committee recommends that COVID ICU beds reservation of 80% of total ICU beds in the private sector be reduced to 60%, making 40% ICU capacity of the private hospitals available for the non-COVID critical care,” the government said.

“This will make available 600 ICU beds [approx] for non-COVID patients. The committee decided not to change the COVID ICU beds status of any Delhi government hospitals as for now,” it added.

The court was also informed that the panel has recommended that “the COVID beds reservation of 60% of total beds in all private hospitals should be de-escalated to 45%. This will result in making 55% beds in private sector hospitals available for non-COVID patients”.

“It will increase the non-COVID beds in the private sector from existing 6,760 to 8,696 (approx), an increase of more than 1,930 beds. COVID beds in the private sector shall decrease from existing 9,051 to 7,115 (approx),” it said.

The court was hearing a plea by Association of Healthcare Providers to quash the Delhi government’s September 12 order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here.

On November 12, the high court had allowed the city government to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in view of the spike in number of cases.

The court had then vacated a single judge’s interim order staying the city government decision.