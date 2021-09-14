Pandemic crisis: BJP demands that AAP govt. disburse rent amount

Kejriwal had promised to pay if tenants failed to do so

The Delhi BJP on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fulfil his promise of disbursing the amount due towards six months’ rent of 9 lakh citizens residing in the Capital.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Mr. Kejriwal had, during the first wave of COVID-19 infection, promised that if a tenant was not able to pay rent due to financial reasons, the Delhi government would pay the landlord concerned.

‘Unfulfilled promises’

“Whatever promises the Chief Minister had made during the pandemic remain unfulfilled so far. Even COVID-19 warriors like doctors, safai workers, paramedical staff, police personnel who were promised ₹1 crore each have not been given anything. More than 100 doctors died in Delhi alone in the line of duty,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there were about 9 lakh people living in Delhi on rent all of whom “feel betrayed” by the Chief Minister.

“In spite of the court-mandated period of six weeks, two weeks have already lapsed but not a single tenant has been given money by the State government till date,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“The petitioners even wrote a letter to Mr. Kejriwal on August 29 and they even tried to contact him on phone so that they would know how many tenants have been given money so far, but to no avail,” the BJP leader added.