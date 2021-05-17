Pandemic and priorities: Central Vista under construction

May 17, 2021 10:28 IST

Even as the Narendra Modi government pushes ahead with its redevelopment plan for the Central Vista amid a lockdown in the national capital, all eyes are on the Delhi High Court. Nudged for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court, a Bench led by Chief Justice D.N. Patel is scheduled to take up a petition seeking a halt on all ongoing construction activity for the project.

1/8 Labourers seen during a lunch break at the work site of Development/Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA A huge generator being transported for the construction work. Photo: MOORTHY RV A view of deserted Rajpath on April 9, 2020. (Below) The dug up lawns along Rajpath for the Central Vista project. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Labourers engaged in construction work for the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at Rajpath. Photo: MOORTHY RV Newly installed sign boards restricting photo and video coverage at the Central Vista project site over Rajpath. Photo: MOORTHY RV Work in progress of Development/Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA Central Vista Redevelopment Project is expected to be completed by March 2024. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Defending ongoing work on Central Vista projects, the Central government told the Delhi High Court that the petition seeking to stop the construction of the project is "sheer abuse of the process of law and is one more attempt to stall the project." Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA