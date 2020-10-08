Panchayats to be rewarded for zero crop burning

Officials to ensure availability of machinery to farmers

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan has directed the Deputy Commissioners to achieve the goal of zero stubble burning and ensure the availability of crop residue management machinery to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis.

Mr. Vardhan said that panchayats falling in the red zone for high number of incidents of farm fires would be rewarded for their performance on crop residue management. The panchayats securing first, second and third positions would be rewarded an amount of ₹10 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively.

The Chief Secretary said this in a videoconference with the Deputy Commissioners on Wednesday to prevent the burning of crop residues in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

Machinery supply

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate supply of crop residue management machinery in districts and allocation of 70% machinery to custom hiring centres. Besides, the Chief Secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to liaison with industrial units and gaushalas.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to send the report of all these activities to the headquarters within three days.

Mr. Vardhan said that every sarpanch should hold a meeting of the Gram Sabha and adopt a resolution to not burn stubble.

Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V. Umashankar informed that a system has been developed to closely monitor and control the incidence of crop residue burning under which a text message through SMS would be sent twice a day to Sarpanches, Village Secretaries, Deputy Directors, Agriculture Departments, Tehsildars and Deputy Commissioners if stubble was found burning in the range of 100 to 115 metres, based on the satellite image so that the officers concerned can visit the spot and take stock of the situation and implement the next action.