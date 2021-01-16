‘Pan masala firms serial tax defaulters’

NEW DELHI

16 January 2021 00:51 IST

Pan Masala companies have been found as the serial tax evaders in the Delhi, says a survey conducted by the Department of Trade and Taxes of Delhi government.

During the December, 2020, the Anti Evasion Cell - 1 of State GST, Delhi has conducted 46 surveys on the premises of taxpayers of different natures such as pan masala/ gutka, craps and metals, hardware, etc. wherein the department has realised ₹5.41 crore tax and penalty from the taxpayers. It has also blocked Input Tax Credit of defaulter tax payers of ₹4 crore.

During the search, some premises were sealed and prohibition order was also issued to the taxpayers.

