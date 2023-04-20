Pan-India customer care racket busted; 5 of six held from Jamtara

April 20, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 said it has arrested five men from Jharkhand’s Jamtara and one more from West Bengal’s Murshidabad for allegedly duping over 2,500 people of crores of rupees in a pan-India customer care fraud.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said Nijamuddin Ansari, 23, Afroj Alam, 23, Amir Ansari, 22, Sarfaraj Ansari, 22, and Afroj Ansari, 22, were arrested in Jamtara on April 11. Nasim Malitya, 31, who had supplied SIM cards to the other accused, was arrested on April 16 in Murshidabad, he added.

March 22 complaint

According to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit, the investigation into the scam began following a complaint on March 22 by a Dubai-based man who was defrauded of ₹10 lakh.

Anil Nautiyal, 53, had told the police that he was in the city to visit his daughter, a student at Delhi Technological University. Wishing to update her State Bank of India (SBI) passbook, the complainant called what he thought was the SBI customer care number found on Google.

As per the complaint, the person who posed as an SBI executive on the call with Mr. Nautiyal told him that all services were now online and asked him to download a mobile application. Secretly gaining remote access of Mr. Nautiyal’s phone via the app, the person then got hold of his net banking credentials and siphoned off ₹10 lakh.

The DCP said an FIR under IPC Section 420 was registered based on the complaint at the Bawana cyber police station.

“To trace the accused, analysis of call detail records of some phone numbers, IMEI numbers as well as the money trail with the help of banks was done.

“After surveillance and technical leads, a team, accompanied by Jharkhand police, conducted a raid at Nawadih village of Jamtara district on April 11. The five accused were nabbed while they were making calls from an isolated place in the village,” Mr. Singh said.

Based on inputs from Nijamuddin, who was one of the masterminds, a team reached Murshidabad along with him and nabbed Malitya.

Modified apps

According to the DCP, several SIM cards and 34 mobile phones were recovered from the accused in Jamtara, while 21,761 SIM cards and nine mobile phones were seized from Malitya’s house.

The IMEI numbers and the SIM cards are being trailed to ascertain the use of these numbers in cyber frauds.

Revealing details of the operation, Mr. Singh said the fraudsters had procured at least 12,500 pre-activated SIM cards from Murshidabad in the past year. They would then change the customer care numbers of several banks and online retailers on Google to the numbers from these SIM cards.

“When people would call these numbers, the accused would talk like professionals and ask them to download remote access apps, modified and renamed with the bank [or online retailer’s] initials.

“Some customers would download these apps and the accused would ask them to log in to their net banking account. Once the accused were in, they would siphon off money to their multiple accounts,” he added.

The DCP added that of the ₹10 lakh stolen from Mr. Nautiyal, more than ₹9 lakh has been traced and the process to refund it has been initiated, and the remaining ₹27,000 has been tracked with Flipkart.