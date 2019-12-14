Pan-IIM World Management Conference organised in Rohtak

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak on Friday organised the seventh Pan-IIM World Management Conference on how contemporary issues of public policy need to be understood properly for progress.

The event had a discussion ensued on “Sports and Public Policy” in which Ayaz Memon, a sports writer and columnist, questioned the viability of a Sports Ministry of India. Citing policies of countries such as the US and China, which are the best performers in the Olympics, he called for the need for the independence of sports in our nation and that it must be free from the bureaucratic structure.

The panelists discussed the importance of taking the concept of sports leagues to the grassroot level to build a culture of engagement and genuine sports spirit while acknowledging the long-term nature of the solution. They added that programmes like Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management offered by IIM Rohtak can help build capable sports managers who not only specialse in marketing the talents of sports individuals but also in identifying skilful sportspersons and aiding them to find the right platforms and facilities.