ADVERTISEMENT

Palam 360 Khap threatens protest outside Delhi CM office if demands not met

October 02, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - New Delhi

At its 'mahapanchayat' held in New Delhi, the members raised several demands, including jobs for villagers, plots to make them self-reliant, and relief from taxes and fees, including house tax, conversion charge, and parking fee. 

PTI

Palam 360 Khap has threatened to stage a demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house and gherao offices of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs if their demands were not met before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At its 'mahapanchayat' held in New Delhi at the Jantar Mantar on October 1, the members raised several demands, including jobs for villagers, plots to make them self-reliant, and relief from taxes and fees, including house tax, conversion charge, and parking fee. The 'mahapanchayat' was organised to discuss the rights of villagers, imposition of various taxes and rules and regulations, including house tax and building bye-laws, in the villages in and around Delhi.

During the 'mahapanchayat', Surendra Solanki, chief of Palam 360 Khap, announced that if their demands are not met before the Lok Sabha elections, the next panchayat will be staged outside Mr. Kejriwal's residence and threatened to 'gherao' Aam Aadmi Party MLAs' offices. The khap demanded freedom from building bye-laws, revised and farmer-friendly land pooling policy and notification of Master Plan 2041.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Solanki said that the Khap has spoken to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena about their demands and even with BJP leaders about issues pertaining to the Centre. He alleged that the Delhi government has not paid attention to their demands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US