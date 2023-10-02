Palam 360 Khap threatens protest outside Delhi CM office if demands not met

October 02, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Palam 360 Khap has threatened to stage a demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house and gherao offices of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs if their demands were not met before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At its 'mahapanchayat' held in New Delhi at the Jantar Mantar on October 1, the members raised several demands, including jobs for villagers, plots to make them self-reliant, and relief from taxes and fees, including house tax, conversion charge, and parking fee. The 'mahapanchayat' was organised to discuss the rights of villagers, imposition of various taxes and rules and regulations, including house tax and building bye-laws, in the villages in and around Delhi.

During the 'mahapanchayat', Surendra Solanki, chief of Palam 360 Khap, announced that if their demands are not met before the Lok Sabha elections, the next panchayat will be staged outside Mr. Kejriwal's residence and threatened to 'gherao' Aam Aadmi Party MLAs' offices. The khap demanded freedom from building bye-laws, revised and farmer-friendly land pooling policy and notification of Master Plan 2041.

Mr. Solanki said that the Khap has spoken to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena about their demands and even with BJP leaders about issues pertaining to the Centre. He alleged that the Delhi government has not paid attention to their demands.