Pakistani national arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 said they had arrested a Pakistani national from east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of People (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said the man was identified as Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Punjab in Pakistan.

The police said he was living in India as Ali Ahmed Noori, resident of Shastri Nagar, and had obtained Indian identity cards with forged documents. “At his instance, AK-47 and other arms and ammunitions have been recovered,” Mr. Kushwah said.

The police added that the man was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act.


