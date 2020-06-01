‘Pak. spies had data on Army movement’

NEW DELHI

They had lured a railway staff: police

A day after two visa assistants of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly indulging in espionage activities, the police said that the officials were gathering information on movement of the Armed forces via trains.

A report by the Delhi Police mentioned that information had been received from central intelligence agency a few months ago that a Pakistani agent, Abid, in Noida was involved in procuring and supplying confidential documents pertaining to the Armed Forces to his Pakistan-based mentor.

On May 31, information was received that Abid would be in Karol Bagh at 10.30 a.m. with some secret information. A team was deployed and at 11.45 a.m. they spotted two persons, including Abid. A person approached them and handed over an envelope. The team then nabbed the duo.

During questioning, Abid said his name is Nasir Gotam, a resident of Geeta Colony, and showed an Aadhaar card in support of his claim. The other person identified himself as Tahir.

They both claimed to be residents of Geeta Colony.

Confidential information on movement and deployment of Indian Army was recovered from the duo.

During interrogation, the duo failed to identify where Geeta Colony is. They finally broke down and confessed.

Both are employed in the Pakistan High Commission and had reached Karol Bagh in a car belonging to the High Commission.

“Abid operated under several fake identities to lure people working in organisations and departments of his interest. He posed by the name Gotam, a brother of a media person, to establish contact with an individual working in the Indian Railways. He tried to gain his confidence by pretending that he needed information about rail movements for his brother who was supposedly doing a story on Indian Railways and for which he was willing to pay money,” said a police officer

But the the real motive was to lure and trap the railway employee and then acquire information about movement of Army units and hardware via trains, the officer added.