Pak High Commission official hurt

A 45-year-old official from the Pakistan High Commission was injured after the car he was travelling in rammed into a Haryana Roadways bus in south Delhi’s Moti Bagh on Wednesday.
Rao Mohammad Anwar, protocol officer at the High Commission, was admitted to a private hospital in Chanakyapuri. Mr. Anwar suffered injuries to his head and chest. His condition is said to be stable.
Case against bus driver
The police reached the accident spot shortly after the mishap and found bus driver Mukesh Kumar at the spot. The bus has been impounded, and a case of rash driving has been registered against him. The bus driver told the police that he applied the brakes suddenly to avoid ramming into a car in front of him near Moti Bagh bus stand. The driver of the diplomatic vehicle was unable to stop in time and rammed into the bus.
