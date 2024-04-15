ADVERTISEMENT

Paid holiday for voters in Delhi-NCT on May 25

April 15, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P Krishnamurthy on Sunday announced that May 25, the day of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Delhi, all eligible employees, both public or private, who are voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) are entitled to a paid holiday to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The CEO also announced that voters of neighbouring cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan working in Delhi are entitled to a paid holiday on the day of their voting. The same will be applicable for voters of Delhi working in neighbouring cities, as per the respective polling dates.

“This initiative underscores the importance of voter turnout and the fundamental role of every citizen in bolstering the electoral process. By granting a paid holiday, the CEO of Delhi, under the guidance of ECI, aims to facilitate unhindered participation and spread voter awareness among the residents of Delhi,” the statement from the CEO office said.

It added that employers of all public, private and other establishments are urged to comply with the order and ensure that their employees have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process without any hindrance. “Non-compliance to this order amounts to fine as well as punishment,” the statement added.

