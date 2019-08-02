Pahari village clash: police register FIR against villagers

After a villager and an alleged cow smuggler were injured in a clash in Alwar’s Pahari village two days ago, Rajasthan Police have registered a cross-FIR against the villagers on charges of causing hurt, wrongful confinement and unlawful assembly for allegedly beating up the accused.

Salim and his accomplices Jakam and Sahoon were walking a herd of over a dozen cows towards the fields on the outskirts of Pahari village under the jurisdiction of Kathumar police station, when a gang of young men, including Ramjeet, accosted them.

At this, the accused hurriedly ran towards the fields with the herd. When the young men chased the accused on a motorcycle, Salim allegedly opened fire injuring Ramjeet. Though Salim was caught by the young men accompanying Ramjeet, his accomplices managed to escape.

Salim was allegedly badly beaten up by the villagers who then informed the police. A countrymade pistol and eight cartridges were seized from Salim, said the police.

Both Ramjeet and Salim were taken to Community Health Centre and later shifted to Civil Hospital in Alwar for treatment.

A case was registered against Salim and his accomplices on charges of attempt to murder, wrongful restraint and causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code and under different sections of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act and the Arms Act.

The police recorded Salim’s statement on July 31 after the doctors declared hi m fit to do so. A case was registered against the villagers. However, no one has been named in the FIR against the villagers.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) has detained Jakam and Sahoon as well and the two were being brought to Alwar. All the three accused belong to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Superintendent of Police (Alwar) Paris Deshmukh told The Hindu that based on preliminary investigation and the past record of the three it was suspected that they were taking the cows for slaughtering.

He added that the matter was under investigation.