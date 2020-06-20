Padma Shri awardee Vidyaben passes away

Social worker and National Award winner Vidyaben Shah passed away on Friday at her residence in the national capital. She was 98.

Vidyaben was the first non-official to head the New Delhi Municipal Council in the 1970s and was also the president of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) between 1976 to 1979 and then from 1985 to 1994.

A pioneer in the field of child welfare, she established the first Bal Bhavan in Rajkot in the 1940s and as a university student, she participated in the Quit India Movement. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and received the National Award for outstanding services in the field of child welfare in 1986.

President of Delhi Gujarari Samaj for over 40 years, she also played a leading role in establishing Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and the Triveni Kala Sangam, an institution for imparting training in dance, music and painting.

She also pioneered the setting up of the Mahatma Gandhi Sanskritik Kendra in the 1970s for facilitating cultural exchange among city residents.