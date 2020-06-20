Padma Shri awardee Vidyaben passes away

Social worker and National Award winner Vidyaben Shah passed away on Friday at her residence in the national capital. She was 98.
Vidyaben was the first non-official to head the New Delhi Municipal Council in the 1970s and was also the president of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) between 1976 to 1979 and then from 1985 to 1994.
A pioneer in the field of child welfare, she established the first Bal Bhavan in Rajkot in the 1940s and as a university student, she participated in the Quit India Movement. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and received the National Award for outstanding services in the field of child welfare in 1986.
President of Delhi Gujarari Samaj for over 40 years, she also played a leading role in establishing Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and the Triveni Kala Sangam, an institution for imparting training in dance, music and painting.
She also pioneered the setting up of the Mahatma Gandhi Sanskritik Kendra in the 1970s for facilitating cultural exchange among city residents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath