Paddy crop destroyed in 70 villages: Bidhuri

New Delhi

23 September 2021 00:40 IST

He blames Flood and Irrigation Department for not cleaning drains

After surveying them in a boat since they were flooded, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday alleged thousands of hectares of cultivable land had been rendered useless in the Capital.

Neither had the Flood and Irrigation Department nor other departments concerned cleaned drains on time nor had arrangements been made for the drainage of water, Mr. Bidhuri alleged. As a result, he said, paddy crop had been destroyed on 50,000 bighas of land in 70 villages falling in the constituencies of Bawana, Narela, Mundka, and Matiala.

Compensation required

“Farmers should be given a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre so that they can stand on their feet again. The devastation wreaked by the rain can be clearly seen in 70 villages of these four constituencies,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“Due to the negligence of the Flood and Irrigation Department of the Delhi government, these farmers have suffered huge financial losses. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been informed about this situation, but he did not help them even once,” he further alleged.

Not only does the CM need to visit these areas instead of touring other States, but also immediate arrangements needed to be taken to drain water.