Ozone pollution higher this summer, says CSE

Ozone pollution has increased in Delhi-NCR this summer compared to last year, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, Delhi, has found.

“When temperature increases, the rate of production of ozone also increases. It can cause fatigue, breathlessness, and asthma,” an official at the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting said. Surface ozone is not a primary pollutant, but it is produced due to chemical reactions of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in the presence of sunlight.

According to the analysis, during this summer, the Delhi-NCR region had more days with average ozone levels more than the national air quality limits than the last summer. The CSE tracked the daily ozone data released by the CPCB for Delhi and NCR from April 1 - June15, 2019, to arrive at the conclusion.

“As the air quality index is also beginning to show ozone as a dominant pollutant, it will require strong action to cut down gaseous emissions from combustion sources – vehicles and industry,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director (research and advocacy) of CSE, who did the analysis.