OYO hotels have become dens of debauchery, says BJP MLA, demands action 

March 21, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan alleged that OYO hotels in the city have become hubs of illegal activities. He demanded that the government conduct a probe and shut down the errant hotels.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Mahajan said seven new liquor shops have opened in his constituency of Rohtash Nagar and various OYO hotels have come up near them. These hotels, he said, “have become dens of debauchery”.

“This is the case not just in my constituency but in the entire Delhi,” he said, demanding that liquor shops in residential areas also be shut.

When contacted, an OYO spokesperson termed the allegations “unfortunate”.

“OYO provides value-for-money and affordable accommodation to a variety of travellers. OYO gets 40% customers from traders, corporate and small business, 25% from families who are there to meet their relatives or see the city, 20% from pilgrims, 15% from events and new guests,” he said, adding, “However, if there are any concerns, OYO is committed to engage and address the issue.”

OYO Rooms, a hospitality aggregator, was one of the first companies in the country to promote couple-friendly hotels.