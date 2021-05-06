Oxygen supply meets demand for first time

Capital received 730 MT of oxygen against similar requirement, says CM

There was a glimmer of hope on Thursday that the oxygen crisis in the city would soon end as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared that the Capital had received 730 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen from the Central government on Wednesday against the 700 MT required daily.

Mr. Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government, the Supreme Court and the High Court for their effort to ensure that the Capital received oxygen as per the demand for the first time since the oxygen crisis started and hoped it was not a one-off instance.

The Chief Minister said that if the Capital gets an adequate supply of 700 MT oxygen, it will be able to set up a COVID Care Centre with 9,000-9,500 beds and assured citizens that the Delhi government will not let anyone die due to shortage of oxygen.

“Until the second wave of COVID-19 is not curtailed, we need 700 MT oxygen daily. It shouldn’t be the case that one day we receive 700 MT and the next day we again get only 300-400MT, because this will create turmoil in the hospitals again. We need this supply every day to increase the number of beds with oxygen,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Reinstate beds

Several hospitals were forced to reduce the number of beds due to the lack of oxygen and the Chief Minister requested them to reinstate the number of beds that existed earlier and add more beds. “If big hospitals cut down the number of beds, it will lead to complete mayhem. It is my request to all the hospitals to reinstate the number of beds. I hope 700 MT of oxygen will be available each day, which will allow us to create 5,000 beds in Radha Soami Satsang centre, 2,500 beds in two places in Burari, 1,000 beds in Commonwealth Games Village and 1,000 beds in Yamuna Sports Complex,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He hoped the situation that prevailed over the past few weeks with hospitals sending SOS calls to the government saying they have only minutes or hours of oxygen left would not recur.

Praise for youth

Commenting on the vaccination drive that opened up for the 18-44 age group category this week, Mr. Kejriwal said vaccination is the only solution to this problem and the youth have shown great enthusiasm to get inoculated.

“Around 1,30,000 people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated in the past three days. We have the resources to multiply the vaccination drive, but now there is a problem of shortage of vaccine. We are waiting for the supply, and if we get sufficient supply in a timely manner, we will open multiple centres,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that till now, in Delhi, 35,74,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 28 lakh people have taken the first dose, and 7,76,000 people have taken both.