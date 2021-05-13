‘Oxygen on wheels’ drive inaugurated

New Delhi

13 May 2021 23:09 IST

State BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the ‘oxygen on wheels’ initiative started by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Aranya Foundation, keeping in view issues related to the shortage of oxygen in the Capital.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Singh and foundation chairman and former Mayor Ravindra Gupta were present on the occasion.

Mr. Gupta said the scheme had been started to prevent patients in need of oxygen from being forced to return home from outside hospitals or suffer outside medical facilities.

Mr. Bidhuri, in a related development, demanded a CBI probe into the shortage of oxygen in the Capital and what he termed the “U-turn” by the Delhi government on the issue.

“This kind of U-turn by Delhi government certainly arouses suspicion and leads one to believe that the whole oxygen crisis was created by the Kejriwal government to cover its own shortfall in healthcare facilities and put the blame on the Central government,” Mr. Bidhuri said.