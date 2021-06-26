Oxygen demand dips to 82 MT, expected to fall further: govt.

‘About half of the new COVID-19 cases in June were people between 30-60 years’

The daily medical oxygen demand of the city has dropped to 82 MT from 972 MT in the beginning of May and is expected to fall further for the rest of June, according to Delhi government data shared with The Hindu.

Also, about half of the new COVID-19 cases in the city in June are people between 30-60 years of age and of these cases, 267 were children below the age of 14 years.

Dip in cases

The oxygen requirement has steadily decreased through June, from 181.4 MT on June 2 to 82.01 MT on June 22. It has been going down as both new and active COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in the city.

In April-May, during the peak of the second wave, the city had faced a grave oxygen crisis and people had died in hospitals as healthcare facilities ran out of oxygen.

There were 7,093 new cases during the period, of which 3,358 cases (47.3%) were people between 30-60 years of age, according to the data. Also, 2,369 (33.3%) were people less than 30 years of age.

“The COVID-19 infections have always been more among younger people as they move around more. But severe cases, who need hospitalisation, are mainly elderly people and people with comorbidities,” said Sumit Ray, Head of Department of Critical Care at Holy Family Hospital.

However, the breakdown of data on new cases is not the same as the data from the official bulletin.

Only Delhi residents

“The Delhi government gets a list from the ICMR every day which has details of positive cases from tests conducted. That data is divided district-wise and age-wise,” a government official said.

“However, the districts then check this data and many people in the list turns out to be not living in Delhi and coming from Noida or Gurugram and getting tested in Delhi. These cases are excluded from the health bulletin as they do not live in Delhi. So, the cases in the bulletin will be lesser,” the official added.