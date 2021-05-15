Oxygen Concentrator Banks to be set up across Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 15 announced the setting up of Oxygen Concentrator Banks across the city to aid patients in home isolation as well as for recovery after being discharged from the hospital.

He also said that both the COVID-19 cases as well as the positivity rate were declining steadily across the city, but reiterated that citizens should not let their guard down.

“Around 6,000 COVID cases have emerged in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has gone down to 11%, which is a sign that things are constantly improving,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video message.

“Today, we are also putting a very important system in place: Oxygen Concentrator Banks are being created in the city,” he said, adding that these would be set up across the 11 revenue districts of Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister, 200 oxygen concentrators would be part of a bank at each district and be deliverable within 2 hours of being requested by citizens.