Oxygen centre vandalised, alleges NGO running it

An oxygen centre run by Hemkunt Foundation, an NGO, in Sector 61 here was allegedly vandalised on Thursday. The organisation claimed that the men of the tent house owner, who had rented them the place, were behind the incident.

SDM (Badshahpur) Satish Yadav said the NGO had entered into a “verbal” agreement with the tent house owner for the place to run the oxygen plant, but the former now demanded that his place be vacated since there were hardly any COVID patients visiting the facility.

“The tent house owner had on Wednesday asked the NGO to vacate the place. On Thursday, the men of the tent house owner came and took away their generator sets and curtains. The tent house owner alleged that there were no patients at the facility and the place was being used for storage purposes,” said Mr. Yadav, who visited the place with the local SHO. He said the NGO was allowed 48 hours to vacate the place and the police were told to look into the allegations.

Harteerath Singh, Community Development Director, said the NGO had a “verbal” agreement with the “Rama Tent House” to use their place for running an oxygen centre for two months and they had paid ₹3.5 lakh for it. “...around two dozen CCTV cameras also went off due to power disconnection. They then vandalised the place. At least one of them was armed,” alleged Mr. Singh. He blamed “political hand” behind the incident.

He said a formal complaint would be lodged with the police in this connection.