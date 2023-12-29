GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi in process, says Ministry

The PM-UDAY scheme was devised by the Centre in 2019 for residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi

December 29, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Urban Affairs Ministry said on December 27 that it was in the process of conferring ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi under the PM-UDAY scheme.

The PM-UDAY scheme was devised by the Centre in 2019 for residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi. It aims to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies and ensure that they live a life of dignity.

Addressing the 67th foundation day of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the DDA has successfully provided houses under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project and is also in the process of conferring ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi under PM-UDAY.

Mr. Puri also highlighted the key role played by DDA in the planning and development of Delhi over the years.

He said that the most remarkable contribution of the DDA has been its efforts to ensure that the economically weaker and vulnerable sections of society are not left behind in the ambition of creating a city that keeps pace with the evolving times.

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena said that Delhi was a complex and vibrant city with multiple agencies functioning and the aspiration of the people from government and its agencies was huge. It is not an easy task to fulfil them. “But I must say that DDA has played a pivotal role in the holistic development of the city.”

