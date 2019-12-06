Ownership rights: BJP holds rally to thank Modi

Addressing a public meeting in Najafgarh, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that with the passing of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill 2019, residents of illegal colonies will get the benefits of all the development schemes which were denied to them previously.
The rally was organised on Thursday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving residents of unauthorised colonies their ownership rights.
“Modi government has erased the blot of “unauthorised” from these colonies that the previous governments only promised,” Mr. Tiwari said.
