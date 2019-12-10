Owners of illegal units in Anaj Mandi fear crackdown from civic agencies

The owners of illegal manufacturing units operating from residential premises in Anaj Mandi, who were fearing crackdown from civic agencies on Monday, took a number of “precautionary measures”.

In the vicinity of the charred building, a number of men were present to prevent media persons from talking to the locals.

The reporters alleged that they were stopped by a few locals from entering the adjoining bylanes.

All the buildings in that lane had been locked.

‘CCTVs not working’

There were CCTV cameras outside most of the buildings but the owners have either deleted footage or refused to share it with the police, taking the excuse of a technical problem.

The owners of manufacturing units have kept their shops closed. However, the units are operational in adjacent lanes. “After the fire incident, my employer has instructed all workers not to talk to any person. The employer has even snatched our mobile phones fearing we may record the inhumane condition in which we are kept and create trouble for him,” said Jagan Mandal, a worker.

‘Combustible material’

The terraces of all the buildings in Anaj Mandi are packed with highly combustible raw material.

“After seeing the videos of the incident, I refused to sleep on the top floor. I have offered my resignation to my employer. I will quit if he does not make safe arrangements for our accommodation,” said another worker Raju Kumar.

A 60-year-old resident, Abdul, said though most of the buildings in the area were made for residential purposes, some of its owners had rented out entire floors to manufacturing units.

Rent of ₹10K-₹15K

“Most of these factories make plastic toys and other items. There are some garment factories as well. These building owners charge the factory owners a rent of ₹10,000-₹15,000 per month for one floor,” he said.