Owner of gym shot dead in Capital’s Greater Kailash, gang war suspected

In a suspected incident of gang war, a 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I on Thursday night, said the police.

The Delhi police’s Special Cell has detained six people in connection with the case, an officer said, adding that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members are suspected to be involved in the murder, as well as gangsters from north-east Delhi belonging to the Hashim Baba gang.

The incident was brought to light around 11 p.m. on Thursday when the police received information regarding shots being fired outside a gym in the neighbourhood’s E-block. Upon reaching the spot, police teams found bullet projectiles and empty cartridges, as well as blood on the pavement, the officer said.

A further probe revealed that Nadir Shah, a resident of CR Park, had suffered bullet injuries after two men on a bike shot him. The incident was also caught on CCTV camera, which showed that a man in a checked shirt could be seen firing rounds at Shah, while the other man ducked and ran away.

At least seven to eight rounds were fired, the officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

All logistical support was provided by the Hashim Baba gang, including the weaponry, said the officer.

“The accused persons who joined the gang recently were conducting a recce near the gym and were present at the spot during the incident. The main shooter, however, remains at large, and teams have been formed to arrest him,” he said.

Among those who were identified by the police were Akash Yadav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, Naveen Baliyan, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, Nitalesh Tiwari, a resident of U.P.’s Kaptanganj, and Vishal Varma, a resident of Tarawa in U.P.

According to the police, Shah, besides owning the gym, also financed small-term loans to various people. He was also embroiled in six criminal cases pertaining to murder, dacoity and extortion. His father is an Afghan national, while his mother is Indian.

Meanwhile, Rohit Godara, a close aide of the gangster Goldy Brar, took responsibility for the murder in a social media post. “We got information that Nadir had been meeting our enemies and obstructing our business deals. If anyone else does something similar, they will face the same consequences,” the post read.

The authenticity of the post, however, is yet to be confirmed, said police.

