Owner of collapsed building in Bhajanpura arrested

The police arrested the owner of an under construction building in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura that collapsed on Saturday, killing four students and his brother.

The accused, Shankar Kashyap, was running a tuition centre in the building for the last three-four years, the police said on Sunday.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said around 30 students were attending classes when the two upper floors of the four-storey building collapsed, trapping the students in debris.

“The fourth floor was under construction and did not have a roof. Thirteen people have been shifted to the nearby Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital,” he said. Umesh Kashyap, the owner’s brother, is also among the dead.