Owaisi offers support to VBA in one seat in exchange for Aurangabad

April 18, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Mumbai

As the polling dates near, an olive branch has been extended by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to its former ally, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), to support each other only on one seat each. However, nothing has been made official by the two parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a public rally in Akola, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I thank Imtiaz Jaleel for the suggestion to extend support to Prakash Ambedkar. We had an alliance with them, but not any more. We are of the view of having leadership for Dalits as well. I appeal to AIMIM workers in Akola to ensure support for Mr. Ambedkar and the other way in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) for Mr. Jaleel.”

Akola goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase and polling in Aurangabad is scheduled for May 13 in the fourth phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ties and support between the two parties are of significance as it would mean consolidation of votes towards their respective candidates.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, when the two parties were allies, they had garnered 6.99% of valid votes polled in Maharashtra. That time it had damaged prospects for eight seats for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

While the offer has been publicly made, sources within the parties say that no correspondence has been exchanged between them. “We are waiting for them to write to us and are ready to discuss this,” said a VBA office-bearer.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, VBA has fielded former corporator from Congress Afsar Khan. From within the party and the constituency, a section is making a demand to replace him, leading to the possibility of a selective alliance between the VBA and the AIMIM.

“If AIMIM candidate can win this seat, so can our candidate who will consolidate Dalit and Muslim votes,” added the VBA insider.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.