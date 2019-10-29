Overwhelming role of firecrackers: CSE

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Monday said that weekly trends in PM 2.5 (deadly respirable particles) levels in 2019 was much cleaner before Diwali compared to that in 2018 and this shows the overwhelming role of firecrackers in building the severe peak on Diwali night.

The CSE made the comments after analysis of Delhi-NCR’s air from September 15 till Diwali. “From a very clean afternoon, the change to severe pollution levels after 10 p.m. on Sunday was drastic. There was a 10-fold jump in PM2.5 concentrations between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. due to bursting of firecrackers,” the CSE said.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, CSE, said that air quality data indicate that the concentrated bursting of crackers after 10 p.m. caused air quality level to spiral to the same severe level that was observed during the previous Diwali.

In 2018, the CSE said, the region had already experienced a couple of days of severe pollution ahead of Diwali, with many more days in the ‘very poor’ category. “This year, only Ghaziabad experienced the season’s first 24-hour average severe pollution on Diwali day.”

“Overall pollution levels are comparatively lower in Delhi and NCR towns since September 15. While favourable weather conditions have contributed to this trend, the role of ongoing action and emergency interventions have also been important,” she said, adding that action needs to be stepped up to ensure that Delhi-NCR does not plunge into a prolonged smog episode this winter.

“Emergency action on industrial pollution, waste burning and dust generators must be enforced across Delhi and NCR,” she said.