Overcast sky raises minimum temperature

NEW DELHI

26 November 2020 00:20 IST

Delhi may witness light rain today; mercury likely to dip tomorrow

It was an overcast day in the Capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 24.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for the season.

The minimum temperature, however, rose to settle at 10.4 degrees Celsius, one notch colder than normal — after staying in single digits for a week.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain/drizzle on Thursday, but clear sky thereafter.

The minimum temperature is likely to fall again by Friday to settle at around 7 degrees Celsius.

The presence of clouds brought down the minimum temperature in the city on Wednesday, which provided some relief from the cold wave that had been going on for three days, with the temperatures staying five degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature this month has been above normal only on one day when the city received light rain after Deepavali on November 15.

Met department data shows October and November have been colder this year due to the absence of cloud cover and rain. Delhi has received only 0.6 mm of rainfall since October 1, which is a 98% deficit for the season. The normal for the season is 30.5 mm.

The overcast sky and high level of pollution also brought down visibility as smog engulfed the city.