Overage vehicles parked in public places will be scrapped, says Delhi Transport Department

The Delhi Transport Department on Thursday issued a public notice stating that overage vehicles need to be parked in private spaces otherwise they would be scrapped.

According to the notice, vehicles found parked in public places in violation of the guidelines may be impounded. The notice said that the enforcement wing of the transport department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Traffic Police may impound such vehicles found parked in public places, even if an NOC has been issued but the vehicle has not been moved out of Delhi within one month of the issuance of the NOC.

After a series of complaints by owners of overage vehicles that were impounded, the department had in the month of February, clarified that there is a complete prohibition on parking overage vehicles in areas just outside residences, which are considered “public places”.

“Keep such vehicles in private parking spaces owned by the individual, not in a shared parking space, even if it’s part of a residential complex. A parking space allotted to the owner within a residential complex is considered private,” the notice stated.

According to the department’s scrapping policy, owners of such vehicles have the option of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move the vehicle out of Delhi within one year of the vehicle’s expiry date, after which no NOC for the vehicle will be issued. Further, the owners of overage vehicles can also choose to scrap the vehicles through Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Application at any State authorised vehicle scrapping facility.

According to the notice, the department has deregistered 5.5 million overage vehicles.

Further it added that offenders will be prosecuted as per the ‘Guidelines for Handling of End of Life Vehicles 2024’.