Over two lakh migrants sent back by train: govt.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Delhi government has so far sent 2.4 lakh migrant workers back to their hometowns in Special Shramik trains, while around 30,000 people departed in 18 trains on Tuesday, taking the total to 2.71 lakh.

“A total of 196 Special Shramik trains have carried 2,41,169 migrant workersback to their hometowns till May 25. Of these, 93 trains carried 1.25 lakh workers to various districts of Bihar and 84 trains carried 96,000 migrants to U.P.,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia also appealed to the migrants to not walk back to their hometowns.

The government is arranging for migrant workers’travel through Special Shramik Trains, he said, adding that their food and shelter requirements would be taken care of.

“A total of 2,500 camps have been set up in schools here to provide meals to 10 lakh people almost daily. Almost 70 lakh people under PDS category have been provided ration and 38 lakh under non-PDS have been provided ration via e- coupons,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that strict procedure is being followed in preparing lists of people fit enough to travel in the special trains. “People are being screened at their nearby schools,” he said.

Relief for families

The Minister also said that ₹25,000 will be given to each of the nearly 500 families affected by Monday night’s fire that broke out at a JJ colony in Tughlakabad.