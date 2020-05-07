Delhi

Over one-third of cases in city recorded from May 1 to May 6

Of the total 5,532 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi till Wednesday, more than one-third were recorded from May 1 to May 6.

On Wednesday 428 fresh cases were reported in the Capital, the largest number in a single day. The previous largest spike in a day was 427 on May 3.

From May 1-6, 2,017 cases were recorded.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that cases in Delhi were now doubling in 11 days, which was 13 days earlier. “It is so because a lot of reports were pending whose results are now coming out,” the Minister said.

