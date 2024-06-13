Over nine lakh tulips to be planted across Capital

Over nine lakh tulips will be planted across Delhi during the flowering season, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

“In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena yesterday [Tuesday], a blueprint was prepared for the sourcing and planting of tulips in the upcoming flowering season. The meeting was attended by the horticulture departments of various civic and government agencies,” an official said.

The number of tulips planted across Delhi this year is nearly twice more than last year’s tally of five lakh tulips, and nearly six times more than the 1.5 lakh tulips planted in 2022.

According to officials, about 2.5 lakh tulip bulbs will be sent by the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, as well as other centres where the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had sent the harvested tulip bulbs procured previously for further regeneration. Additionally, the NDMC and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will procure 3.25 lakh and four lakh tulips from the Netherlands. Other civic agencies will purchase tulips from the NDMC and DDA as per their requirements.

Sources in the NDMC told The Hindu that a single tulip bulb from the Netherlands costs approximately ₹25 to ₹35. Last year, a total of ₹87 lakh was spent on the project. The final tender for the procurement of fresh tulips for this year is, however, yet to be drawn up.

In the meeting, the L-G also directed civic bodies to sell potted tulips at reasonable prices through its nurseries in different parts of the city.

This year, tulips will adorn several parks and recreational spaces across the Capital, including areas near the Yamuna riverbed, like Asita, Baansera, and Yamuna Vatika, as well as city forests.

