‘Over half of all pregnancies in 2015 unintended’

Of the total 48.1 million pregnancies in 2015 in India, about half were unintended — meaning they were wanted later or not at all. This then resulted in an estimated 15.6 million abortions that year, according to the first national study — The incidence of abortion and unintended pregnancy in India, 2015 — publised on Tuesday in The Lancet Global Health.

The study was conducted jointly by researchers at the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai; the Population Council, New Delhi; and the New York-based Guttmacher Institute.

Reliable esitimate

“Although abortion has been legal under a broad range of criteria in India since 1971, we have never had a reliable estimate of the number occurring until now,” says Dr. Chander Shekhar, professor at the Department of Fertility Studies at IIPS and co-principal investigator of the study. “This new evidence provides policymakers with information that is essential for designing and implementing effective reproductive health care programs,” he said.

The study noted that India has an abortion rate of 47 per 1,000 women aged 15–49, which is similar to the abortion rate in neighboring South Asian countries.

The study found that the vast majority of abortions (81%) were achieved using medication (which in India is commonly referred to as medical methods of abortion, or MMA), obtained either from a health facility or another source.

Unsafe methods

About 14% of abortions were performed surgically in health facilities, and the remaining 5% of abortions were performed outside of health facilities using other, typically unsafe, methods.

The researchers used two direct methods for measuring incidence. One was compiling national sales and distribution data on MMA, which represents the vast majority of all abortions in India.

The second was implementing a large-scale survey of public and private health facilities in six States — Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — where close to half of Indian women of reproductive age live. The number of abortions to women who used traditional methods was calculated using indirect measures.

Shortage of staff

Currently, slightly fewer than one in four abortions are provided in health facilities. The public sector — which is the main source of health care for rural and poor women — accounts for only a quarter of facility-based abortion provision, in part because many public facilities do not offer abortion services.

Close to three in four abortions are achieved using MMA drugs from chemists and informal vendors, rather than from health facilities.

“Our findings suggest that a shortage of trained staff and supplies are the main reasons many public facilities don’t provide abortion care,” said Dr. Susheela Singh, vice president for international research at the Guttmacher Institute