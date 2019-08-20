Over a dozen projects to clean Yamuna get DJB nod

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday approved over a dozen projects, aimed at cleaning the Yamuna and rejuvenation of waterbodies, among others.

The DJB approved extension of a scheme for regularisation of unauthorised water connection at ₹500 per connection for domestic consumers till March 2020.

Safety kits

The board also approved the procurement of 4,000 safety kits for the DJB and private labourers engaged in desilting, cleaning of sewers, drains and septic tanks. This was announced earlier by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The kit will comprise hand gloves, gum boots, helmet, safety belts, fluorescent jackets, torch, litmus papers etc.,” an official statement said.

The DJB also gave its nod for rejuvenation of 12 waterbodies using Phytorid Treatment Technology.

The board also approved rejuvenation of a lake. “Rejuvenation of Satpula Lake near District Court Saket by filling the treated effluent, after treating the sewer flowing in the drain by constructing a treatment plant of capacity 4.6 MLD (million litres per day) to obtain the desired parameters of treated effluent. The revamped lake will help recharge the groundwater by extensive use of rainwater,” the statement said.

To clean Yamuna, the DJB approved construction of a 25-MLD waste-water treatment plant for rejuvenation of Timarpur oxidation pond and laying of sewer line in Sadh Nagar Colony in Palam constituency among others projects. The DJB has already taken up work to rejuvenate 155 water bodies under a project approved in December 2018.