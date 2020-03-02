Delhi

Over 92% attendance recorded in CBSE Board exams in violence-hit northeast Delhi

Students appearing for the CBSE Class X and XII Board examinations hold flowers presented by the Delhi police personnel, at riot-affected Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi.

Students appearing for the CBSE Class X and XII Board examinations hold flowers presented by the Delhi police personnel, at riot-affected Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBSE said it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for Board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.

Over 92% attendance was recorded in the Board exams held in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday, the Central Board for Secondary Exams (CBSE) said.

Class XII and Class X students had their physics and music papers on Monday. The CBSE had said on Sunday that any further delay in conducting Board exams in violence-affected parts of North East Delhi may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses such as medical- and engineering.

However, the CBSE said it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for Board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.

