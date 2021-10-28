Over 91% people have antibodies, says official

‘Blood samples of 28,000 people collected in September’

Over 91% of 28,000 people, whose blood samples were collected in September from across the city, have developed antibodies against COVID-19, a Delhi Government official said.

Blood samples of random people from different age groups from across the city were collected as part of a serological survey to check how many of them have developed antibodies against the virus.

The Delhi government is yet to officially release the results of the survey.

The last such full survey done in January had shown than 56.13% of people surveyed had antibodies.

No death

The city reported no new COVID-related deaths over 24 hours for the fifth day. The total number of deaths stood at 25,091, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Wednesday.

Thirty-eight new cases were reported, taking the tally to 14,39,709.

A total of 59,909 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

Of the total cases, 14,14,270 people have recovered and there are 348 active cases.