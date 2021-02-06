Over 9,000 beneficiaries get the jab

A total of 9,216 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Friday and there were 12 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) reported, the government said. The vaccination drive was carried out at 184 centres across Delhi’s 11 districts.
The Capital reported 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday along with two deaths and 140 recoveries over a 24-hour period. A health bulletin released by the Delhi government said 59,964 tests were conducted over the same period with a positivity rate of 0.26%. Out of the total tests, 37,770 were RTPCR tests and 22,194 were rapid antigen tests.
The total number of cases in the city now stands at 6,35,793 with 6,23,714 recoveries and 10,873 deaths. The number of active cases in the city stands at 1206. The number of people in home isolation is 452.
