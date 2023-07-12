Over 900 flats booked in DDA’s Online Housing Scheme

July 12, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received a positive response to its 2023 Online Housing Scheme, with nearly 1,000 flats being booked across locations by prospective homebuyers, officials said on Tuesday.

“For the first time, the DDA has issued 945 demand letters online to all those who have booked the flats in the last 24 hours,” an official said.

Notified on June 30, the latest scheme is aimed at selling existing unsold flats which were on offer in other schemes in 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the fourth phase of the ‘first come first serve’ basis scheme, 5,383 one bedroom-hall-kitchen (1 BHK) flats are on offer in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok Nayak Puram. The DDA is also offering 199 2 BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka, as well as 41 3 BHK units in Jasola. For the 1 BHK flats, the tentative price ranges are ₹9.8-23 lakh in Narela, ₹14 lakh in Rohini,₹17 lakh in Siraspur and ₹26-28 lakh in Lok Nayak Puram. The 2 BHK flats cost around ₹1 crore in Narela and ₹1.2-1.3 crore in Dwarka, while the 3BHK flats in Jasola at available at ₹2-2.18 crore.

DDA officials said that Narela’s section A1 to A4 and pocket 1B flats have been sold out. According to them, 435 flats were booked in Narela, 10 in Siraspur, 50 in Dwarka, 16 in Jasola, 475 in Rohini and 29 in Loknayak Puram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.