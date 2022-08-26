Over 900 challans issued in Delhi for noise pollution in 4 days

₹1,000 fine imposed on violators

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
August 26, 2022 01:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police checking documents of a vehicle owner. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 900 challans were issued by Delhi Traffic Police to commuters using pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles, officers said on Thursday. Violators were fined ₹1,000.

These challans were the result of a drive against noise pollution started by traffic police on Saturday. The police issued a total of 937 challans between Saturday and Wednesday. Of the total challans, 583 were issued for using pressure horns and 354 challans were issued for using modified silencers. 

A traffic police officer said that from January 1 this year till August 24, a total of 3,502 challans were issued to commuters for violating noise pollution norms, with 1,331 challans being issued for using pressure horns and 2,009 challans for using modified silencers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the remaining challans, 113 were issued for playing loud music and 49 challans were issued to those found honking in no-honking zones.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police officer added said that there is a renewed focus on fining owners of vehicles with customised parts that cause noise pollution and that traffic personnel have been briefed to prosecute violators accordingly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
traffic
pollution
noise pollution
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app