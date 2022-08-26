Over 900 challans issued in Delhi for noise pollution in 4 days

₹1,000 fine imposed on violators

Over 900 challans were issued by Delhi Traffic Police to commuters using pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles, officers said on Thursday. Violators were fined ₹1,000.

These challans were the result of a drive against noise pollution started by traffic police on Saturday. The police issued a total of 937 challans between Saturday and Wednesday. Of the total challans, 583 were issued for using pressure horns and 354 challans were issued for using modified silencers.

A traffic police officer said that from January 1 this year till August 24, a total of 3,502 challans were issued to commuters for violating noise pollution norms, with 1,331 challans being issued for using pressure horns and 2,009 challans for using modified silencers.

Of the remaining challans, 113 were issued for playing loud music and 49 challans were issued to those found honking in no-honking zones.

The police officer added said that there is a renewed focus on fining owners of vehicles with customised parts that cause noise pollution and that traffic personnel have been briefed to prosecute violators accordingly.