Over 85,000 candidates in DU’s first allocation list for undergraduate courses

August 02, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The first allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes was announced by Delhi University on Monday, under which a total of 85,853 candidates were allotted seats.

According to a DU statement, 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered in the first allocation round based on their preferences for programme and college combinations.

The seats are being allocated through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG 2023 portal.

7,042 get first preference

An official said 7,042 candidates have been allotted their first preference, while nearly 22,000 candidates have been allocated seats from their first five preferences.

The 85,000-odd candidates are vying for around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer in the university, with two more allocation lists to be declared on the CSAS portal.

“Candidates who are offered a seat in the first round must complete the admission formalities by the stipulated time. Only the candidates who complete their admission process, including payment of fees, will be able to opt for the ‘Upgrade’ option and participate in the second round,” the statement issued by the university read.

DU explained that extra allotments had been made in the reserved category seats to fill them optimally.

Allocations have been made in all programmes and all colleges, except for the courses where the eligibility criteria includes a candidate’s performance/practical trials.

DU is admitting students to its undergraduate programmes on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2023 scores. The university did away with the cut-off system in 2022.

Updates on CSAS portal

The university has advised candidates to regularly check the CSAS portal and their dashboard for all updates and schedules. Any constituent college may “raise a query” in case it seeks a clarification from a candidate, it added.