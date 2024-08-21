Over 80,000 students accept seats at Delhi University in first admission round

Delhi University officials on Tuesday said 46,171 students have paid their fees and secured admissions in colleges across the university, while 83,678 students have accepted the seats allotted to them.

A total of 97,387 allocations were made against 71,600 seats, said a university official. “So far, 46,171 students have paid their fees, so these are considered confirmed seats. Many more are yet to pay their fees ahead of the deadline, which is August 21.”

The university has allowed for the acceptance of seats in excess of availability in anticipation of some later withdrawals, another official said, adding that this will ensure the admission process is wrapped up sooner.

As per university data, 11,224 students have frozen their seats, having accepted the seat allocated to them. About 27,613 students have opted for the upgradation of their seat — making themselves eligible for a seat more suited to their choices if it is made available in later rounds.

On August 22, after the fee payment deadline for the first admission round, the university will display the number of seats that have not yet been filled, if any. Students can then reorder their preferences until August 23, and the second allocation list will be announced on August 25.