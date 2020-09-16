Over 80,000 litres of oil stolen from transformer, alleges power discom

The electricity discom — BSES — on Tuesday said nearly 88,000 liters of oil had been stolen from 120 of its transformers in the last 18 months, leading to instances of disruption.
Since April 2020, nearly 40 cases have been reported, the discom said. In the last few months, oil has been stolen from distribution transformers areas of south, west, east and central Delhi.
Even though the discom has been working closely with the police to crackdown on the menace, thefts have been taking place from live transformers even when they have been locked and surrounded by steel fencing, they added. The discom has taken several measures to contain the menace, including increased vigilance, especially during night hours, coordinating with RWAs, deployment of Quick Response Teams, installation sensors in vulnerable pockets that sends out alarms.
